AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling spreads across Bay Area

Meterologist Sandhya Patel has your local AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The fog along the coast will move across the bay Friday night. The cooling will spread to all areas Saturday as the sea breeze strengthens.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Concord 88
Oakland 73
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 65
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 84

Coast
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Low Clouds
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

North Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s

South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s

Sunday:
Even cooler and breezier on Sunday.

Highs: Low 60s to Mid 80s


