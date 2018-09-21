AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling spreads across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The fog along the coast will move across the bay Friday night. The cooling will spread to all areas Saturday as the sea breeze strengthens.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
The cooling will spread to all areas Saturday as the sea breeze strengthens. Autumn begins at 6:54 p.m.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 88
Oakland 73
Redwood City 77
San Francisco 65
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 84
Coast
Tonight: Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Lingering Low Clouds
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
North Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s
Sunday:
Even cooler and breezier on Sunday.
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 80s
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!