AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend begins today

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Tuesday

We begin today partly cloudy with the longer night producing temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 60s.Mainly sunny and breezy this afternoon. Expect cooler highs at the Coast, lower to middle 60s, and around the Bay, lower to upper 70s. Still warm Inland with highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s.Raiders 2018 home opener this evening at the Coliseum in Oakland. Temperatures begin at 64 and cools to 59 by game's end. You can watch the game on ABC7 . Kickoff is 7:20 p.m. On the other side of the Bay the Giants welcome the Atlanta Braves for a 3 game series beginning at 7:15 p.m. The temperatures begins at 61 degrees and cools to 58 degrees.Tonight features a few more clouds and North Bay fog with similar temperatures.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 87/55Fremont: 75/55Oakland: 75/54Redwood City: 79/55San Francisco: 69/52San Jose: 81/56San Rafael: 81/54Santa Rosa: 87/51TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: FoggyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 86 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly ClearLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 81 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 69 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 52 - 57 DegreesToday's cooling sea breeze reaches our Inland neighborhoods tomorrow and wipes away the 90 degree highs. From the Coast to Inland highs cool 2 to 6 degrees.