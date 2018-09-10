AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend begins today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We begin today partly cloudy with the longer night producing temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Mainly sunny and breezy this afternoon. Expect cooler highs at the Coast, lower to middle 60s, and around the Bay, lower to upper 70s. Still warm Inland with highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s.
Raiders 2018 home opener this evening at the Coliseum in Oakland. Temperatures begin at 64 and cools to 59 by game's end. You can watch the game on ABC7. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m. On the other side of the Bay the Giants welcome the Atlanta Braves for a 3 game series beginning at 7:15 p.m. The temperatures begins at 61 degrees and cools to 58 degrees.
Tonight features a few more clouds and North Bay fog with similar temperatures.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 87/55
Fremont: 75/55
Oakland: 75/54
Redwood City: 79/55
San Francisco: 69/52
San Jose: 81/56
San Rafael: 81/54
Santa Rosa: 87/51
Coast
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 86 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 69 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
Tuesday
Today's cooling sea breeze reaches our Inland neighborhoods tomorrow and wipes away the 90 degree highs. From the Coast to Inland highs cool 2 to 6 degrees.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!