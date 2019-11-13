AccuWeather forecast: Cooling trend begins

Good Morning!
Expect a bit more widespread fog and high clouds during our morning commute with nearly identical temperatures as yesterday, middle 40s to lower 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Thicker clouds and the elimination of the offshore breeze take our afternoon temperatures down to the lower to middle 60s along the Coast into San Francisco, middle to upper 60s around the Bay and upper 60s to lower 70s Inland. These still represent slightly above average highs.
High clouds remain with more lows clouds blanketing our neighborhoods tonight. The low clouds produce isolated areas of drizzle. Lows remain milder than average, upper 40s to middle 50s.
Thursday & Beyond:
The drizzle dries as the morning commute commences tomorrow. Stubborn clouds and a stronger sea breeze bring us our coolest afternoon. Another warming trend begins Friday with highs nearing record levels Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures
Concord: 71/52
Fremont: 67/53
Oakland: 65/53
Redwood City: 67/51
San Francisco: 64/52
San Jose: 71/53
San Rafael: 69/52
Santa Rosa: 72/46
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Cooling trend begins
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More