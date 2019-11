AccuWeather forecast: Cooling trend begins

Temperatures

Good Morning!Expect a bit more widespread fog and high clouds during our morning commute with nearly identical temperatures as yesterday, middle 40s to lower 50s.Thicker clouds and the elimination of the offshore breeze take our afternoon temperatures down to the lower to middle 60s along the Coast into San Francisco, middle to upper 60s around the Bay and upper 60s to lower 70s Inland. These still represent slightly above average highs.High clouds remain with more lows clouds blanketing our neighborhoods tonight. The low clouds produce isolated areas of drizzle. Lows remain milder than average, upper 40s to middle 50s.The drizzle dries as the morning commute commences tomorrow. Stubborn clouds and a stronger sea breeze bring us our coolest afternoon. Another warming trend begins Friday with highs nearing record levels Sunday and Monday.Concord: 71/52Fremont: 67/53Oakland: 65/53Redwood City: 67/51San Francisco: 64/52San Jose: 71/53San Rafael: 69/52Santa Rosa: 72/46TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 69 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 70 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 68 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now