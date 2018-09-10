WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend continues

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Monday night will be mainly clear and breezy, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low and mid 80s inland.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler, but afternoon temperatures will begin rising again on Friday.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 84
Oakland 70
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 64
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 83

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Looking ahead to Wednesday
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 70s Inland

