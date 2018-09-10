AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Monday night will be mainly clear and breezy, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. Tuesday will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to low and mid 80s inland.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler, but afternoon temperatures will begin rising again on Friday.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 84
Oakland 70
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 64
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 83
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Looking ahead to Wednesday
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Cooler
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Upper 70s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!