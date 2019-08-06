AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend on hold, for now

Two for Tuesday...
Hope you liked yesterday. Today feels similar with a brighter sky.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Clouds are making a late push east this morning. The final covered will be less than yesterday with mist mainly confined to the Coast. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to middle 60s
Expect more sunshine as thinner and fewer high clouds roam our sky today but temperatures remain nearly the same. Our wide summer spread stretches from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland
Wednesday:
High clouds again roam our sky as highs fall a degree or two short of today's levels.
Temperatures:
Concord: 93/59
Fremont: 81/59
Oakland: 74/58
Redwood City: 80/59
San Francisco: 69/55
San Jose: 83/58
San Rafael: 79/55
Santa Rosa: 85/53
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle & Fog
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 90 - 97 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 79 - 85 Degrees (South to North)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 53 - 59 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend on hold, for now
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News