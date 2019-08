AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend on hold, for now

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Two for Tuesday...Hope you liked yesterday. Today feels similar with a brighter sky.Clouds are making a late push east this morning. The final covered will be less than yesterday with mist mainly confined to the Coast. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to middle 60sExpect more sunshine as thinner and fewer high clouds roam our sky today but temperatures remain nearly the same. Our wide summer spread stretches from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 90s InlandHigh clouds again roam our sky as highs fall a degree or two short of today's levels.Concord: 93/59Fremont: 81/59Oakland: 74/58Redwood City: 80/59San Francisco: 69/55San Jose: 83/58San Rafael: 79/55Santa Rosa: 85/53TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle & FogLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 74 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 90 - 97 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 79 - 85 Degrees (South to North)TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 53 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 74 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 81 - 86 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now