AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend on hold, for now

Two for Tuesday...
Hope you liked yesterday. Today feels similar with a brighter sky.



Clouds are making a late push east this morning. The final covered will be less than yesterday with mist mainly confined to the Coast. Temperatures range from the middle 50s to middle 60s

Expect more sunshine as thinner and fewer high clouds roam our sky today but temperatures remain nearly the same. Our wide summer spread stretches from the lower 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland

Wednesday:
High clouds again roam our sky as highs fall a degree or two short of today's levels.

Temperatures:
Concord: 93/59
Fremont: 81/59
Oakland: 74/58
Redwood City: 80/59
San Francisco: 69/55
San Jose: 83/58
San Rafael: 79/55
Santa Rosa: 85/53

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle & Fog
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 90 - 97 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 79 - 85 Degrees (South to North)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 53 - 59 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 81 - 86 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

