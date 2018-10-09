WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend underway

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cool inland, with low clouds and fog near the coast and bay.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny over the bay and inland, with low clouds lingering along parts of the coastline. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid and upper 70s inland. There will be little change on Thursday, but a significant warm-up will begin on Friday and continue into early next week.

Tonight's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 70
Redwood City 72
San Francisco 64
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 74

Coast
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog

Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

Inland
Tonight: Patchy fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Near 80 Inland

