AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling trend underway

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cool inland, with low clouds and fog near the coast and bay.
Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny over the bay and inland, with low clouds lingering along parts of the coastline. Highs will range from near 60 at the coast to mid and upper 70s inland. There will be little change on Thursday, but a significant warm-up will begin on Friday and continue into early next week.
Tonight's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 70
Redwood City 72
San Francisco 64
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 74
Coast
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Inland
Tonight: Patchy fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Near 80 Inland
