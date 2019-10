AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions return today

Temperatures:

RED FLAG WARNING: 8 a.m. Today - 4 p.m. tomorrow, North Bay1 p.m. Today - 4 p.m. tomorrow, East Bay, Peninsula, South Bay SPARE THE AIR : TodayWe begin this morning mostly clear, cool and most importantly, calm. Temperatures range from the middle 30s Inland to near 50 around the Bay during our morning commute.The thickest smoke remains mainly confined to the Central Bay, Coast and North Bay today. Sun and haze dominate our sky with highs in the middle 60s at the Coast to middle 70s Inland.Winds increase tonight with the fastest speeds between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. tomorrow. Our fire danger peaks during this time. Lows tonight mirror this morning's in with 50s and 60s in our hills.Our fire danger tapers rapidly late tomorrow afternoon. Look for similar temperatures with heaviest concentration of smoke over the North and East Bay Valleys.Calmer weather takes away our fire threat Thursday and continues through the weekend.Concord: 74/43Fremont: 71/44Oakland: 71/47Redwood City: 71/44San Francisco: 69/49San Jose: 72/42San Rafael: 74/45Santa Rosa: 75/36TODAY: Hazy North, Sunny South, Breezy AfternoonHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Sunny, Breezy AfternoonHighs: 70 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny, Breezy AfternoonHighs: 70 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & WindyLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Hazy, Breezy AfternoonHighs: 72 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & WindyLows: 36 - 4150 DegreesTODAY: Sunny, Breezy AfternoonHighs: 69 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Sunny, Breezy AfternoonHighs: 70 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear & BreezyLows: 38 - 43 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now