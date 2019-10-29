Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions return today

RED FLAG WARNING: 8 a.m. Today - 4 p.m. tomorrow, North Bay
1 p.m. Today - 4 p.m. tomorrow, East Bay, Peninsula, South Bay
SPARE THE AIR: Today

We begin this morning mostly clear, cool and most importantly, calm. Temperatures range from the middle 30s Inland to near 50 around the Bay during our morning commute.

The thickest smoke remains mainly confined to the Central Bay, Coast and North Bay today. Sun and haze dominate our sky with highs in the middle 60s at the Coast to middle 70s Inland.

Winds increase tonight with the fastest speeds between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. tomorrow. Our fire danger peaks during this time. Lows tonight mirror this morning's in with 50s and 60s in our hills.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Our fire danger tapers rapidly late tomorrow afternoon. Look for similar temperatures with heaviest concentration of smoke over the North and East Bay Valleys.

Calmer weather takes away our fire threat Thursday and continues through the weekend.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 74/43
Fremont: 71/44
Oakland: 71/47
Redwood City: 71/44
San Francisco: 69/49
San Jose: 72/42
San Rafael: 74/45
Santa Rosa: 75/36

Coast:
TODAY: Hazy North, Sunny South, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Windy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Hazy, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Windy
Lows: 36 - 4150 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area braces for another round of PG&E outages
Officials say Kincade Fire is now 74,000 acres, 15 percent contained
Kincade Fire: Chilling video shows firefighters driving into flames
PG&E says its power lines may have started 2 wildfires in Lafayette
Kincade Fire Smoke Tracker: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Kincade Fire Map shows evacuation, burn zones
LIST: School closures due to Kincade Fire, PG&E Power Shut off
Show More
PG&E outage brings anxiety for seniors at Fremont mobile living facility
Kincade Fire burns 107-year-old cattle ranch
PG&E faces liability, bankruptcy during recent wildfires
SF nurse and friend disappear during plane trip to California's Lost Coast
Kincade Fire wedding photo goes viral
More TOP STORIES News