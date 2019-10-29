AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions return today

RED FLAG WARNING: 8 a.m. Today - 4 p.m. tomorrow, North Bay
1 p.m. Today - 4 p.m. tomorrow, East Bay, Peninsula, South Bay
SPARE THE AIR: Today
We begin this morning mostly clear, cool and most importantly, calm. Temperatures range from the middle 30s Inland to near 50 around the Bay during our morning commute.
The thickest smoke remains mainly confined to the Central Bay, Coast and North Bay today. Sun and haze dominate our sky with highs in the middle 60s at the Coast to middle 70s Inland.
Winds increase tonight with the fastest speeds between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. tomorrow. Our fire danger peaks during this time. Lows tonight mirror this morning's in with 50s and 60s in our hills.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Our fire danger tapers rapidly late tomorrow afternoon. Look for similar temperatures with heaviest concentration of smoke over the North and East Bay Valleys.
Calmer weather takes away our fire threat Thursday and continues through the weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord: 74/43
Fremont: 71/44
Oakland: 71/47
Redwood City: 71/44
San Francisco: 69/49
San Jose: 72/42
San Rafael: 74/45
Santa Rosa: 75/36
Coast:
TODAY: Hazy North, Sunny South, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Windy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Hazy, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 72 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Windy
Lows: 36 - 4150 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny, Breezy Afternoon
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
