AccuWeather forecast: Critical fire conditions taper today

RED FLAG WARNING: Today Until 4 p.m.
SPARE THE AIR: Today
FROST ADVISORY: Tomorrow 2 a.m. - 9 a.m.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
We wake up to critical fire conditions this morning. Gusty breezes in our hills still exceeding 40 mph with humidity levels below 15 percent.
Expect much calmer weather in our lower elevations with slightly milder temperatures, middle 30s in our deepest North Bay Valleys to lower 50s in and around San Francisco and East Bay.
Sunshine with a touch of haze dominates our day. Look for more haze and "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" air quality across the North Bay. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s along the Coast and San Francisco with lower to middle 70s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Keep an eye on 4 p.m. today. That's when this string of critical fire condition days finally ends!
Our sky remains clear tonight with extremely dry air locked-in, in fact for several more days. Low dip into the middle 20s in our deepest North Bay Valleys with middle 30s to middle 40s for everybody else.
Halloween and Beyond:
No need to worry about critical fire conditions!
Expect clear and chilly mornings with lows in the middle 30s to middle 40s.
Sunny afternoons with highs in the middle to upper 60s along the Coast with lower to middle 70s for Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Temperatures:
Concord: 70/39
Fremont: 72/42
Oakland: 70/45
Redwood City: 72/40
San Francisco: 69/47
San Jose: 73/43
San Rafael: 72/37
Santa Rosa: 74/30
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Hazy, Breezy
Highs: 70 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 70 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 71 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 43 Degrees
