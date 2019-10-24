AccuWeather forecast: Critical Fire Weather

Critical Fire Weather today as a Red Flag Warning continues into 4 p.m. Gusty offshore winds with very low relative humidity continues today. Temps this morning are very mild to warm, in the 60s and 70s due to the breezy to gusty upper elevation winds.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Highs will be in the 80s at the coast to the low 90s inland. Winds decrease later today and temps cool into the weekend. Another round of offshore winds is expected later this weekend. Highs: 82-92.
Temperatures:
Concord: 72/91
Fremont: 62/89
Redwood City : 66/88
San Francisco: 65/87
San Jose: 61/91
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm. Gusty winds in the hills.
Highs: Near 90.
TONIGHT: Clear & mild.
Lows: In the 60s & 70s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm, gusty winds in the hills.
Highs: Near 90.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 60s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
HIGHS: In the upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear.
Lows: In the 60s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: Near 90.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: Near 60.
FRIDAY:
Sunny & continued very warm.
HIGHS: 78-90.
