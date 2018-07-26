WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat and air for some

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Dangerous Heat and Air for Some

We begin today with clouds in the same neighborhoods as yesterday but fewer areas of fog. Pockets of mist hangs in the air near the Coast. Dress for temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s with 70s in our hills.

Clouds return to the Coast this morning, leaving us needing sunglasses elsewhere. Highs range from the lower 60s at the Coast to near 100 degrees Inland.
HEAT ADVISORY: Until Thursday 11 p.m.
SPARE THE AIR: Today

Potential danger continues on the Bay and at the Coast.
BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT: Today Until 9 a.m.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 12p.m. - 9 p.m.

Our overnight cloud and temperature patterns remain steady.

Concord: 95/61
Fremont: 79/58
Oakland: 74/56
Redwood City: 82/59
San Francisco: 68/55
San Jose: 87/61
San Rafael: 86/57
Santa Rosa: 93/55

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Misty
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 87 - 93 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 95 - 99 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Friday:
Expect more of the same as our pattern locks in for another day. Inland highs may taper a few degrees but hardly noticeable.

