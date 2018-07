AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat and air for some

Coast:

Dangerous Heat and Air for SomeWe begin today with clouds in the same neighborhoods as yesterday but fewer areas of fog. Pockets of mist hangs in the air near the Coast. Dress for temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s with 70s in our hills.Clouds return to the Coast this morning, leaving us needing sunglasses elsewhere. Highs range from the lower 60s at the Coast to near 100 degrees Inland. HEAT ADVISORY : Until Thursday 11 p.m. SPARE THE AIR : TodayPotential danger continues on the Bay and at the Coast. BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT : Today Until 9 a.m. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY : Today 12p.m. - 9 p.m.Our overnight cloud and temperature patterns remain steady.Concord: 95/61Fremont: 79/58Oakland: 74/56Redwood City: 82/59San Francisco: 68/55San Jose: 87/61San Rafael: 86/57Santa Rosa: 93/55TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & MistyLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 87 - 93 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 95 - 99 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesExpect more of the same as our pattern locks in for another day. Inland highs may taper a few degrees but hardly noticeable.