AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger continue

Other than the North Bay we begin warmer this morning under a clear sky, upper 50s to upper 60s with 70s in our hills.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Hazy sunshine and well above average highs again today, upper 70s at the Coast to lower 100s Inland.

Tonight features our last mild to warm sleeping conditions. Look for a bit of fog to return to the Coast.

SPARE THE AIR: Today
HEAT ADVISORY: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Today
RED FLAG WARNING: Until 11 a.m. Today

Thursday and Beyond:
A building sea breeze tomorrow begins to chase away the heat. Afternoon highs drop 8 to 12 degrees, but still warmer than average.
The sea breeze regains total control of our weather Friday. Expect less sunshine and highs dipping another 4 to 10 degrees, back to average.
Saturday starts a prolonged period of below average high temperatures.

Temperatures:
Concord: 102/65
Fremont: 96/65
Oakland: 94/62
Redwood City: 97/64
San Francisco: 92/63
San Jose: 97/64
San Rafael: 98/62
Santa Rosa: 102/59

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 98 - 103 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 92 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 99 - 102 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 63 - 68 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 93 - 97 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 94 - 98 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

