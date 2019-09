AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger continue

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Other than the North Bay we begin warmer this morning under a clear sky, upper 50s to upper 60s with 70s in our hills.Hazy sunshine and well above average highs again today, upper 70s at the Coast to lower 100s Inland.Tonight features our last mild to warm sleeping conditions. Look for a bit of fog to return to the Coast. SPARE THE AIR : TodayHEAT ADVISORY: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. TodayRED FLAG WARNING: Until 11 a.m. TodayA building sea breeze tomorrow begins to chase away the heat. Afternoon highs drop 8 to 12 degrees, but still warmer than average.The sea breeze regains total control of our weather Friday. Expect less sunshine and highs dipping another 4 to 10 degrees, back to average.Saturday starts a prolonged period of below average high temperatures.Concord: 102/65Fremont: 96/65Oakland: 94/62Redwood City: 97/64San Francisco: 92/63San Jose: 97/64San Rafael: 98/62Santa Rosa: 102/59TODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 98 - 103 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 92 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 60 - 65 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 99 - 102 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 63 - 68 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 93 - 97 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 60 - 65 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 94 - 98 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 60 - 65 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now