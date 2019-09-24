AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger

We begin this morning clear and milder with temperatures up to 10 degrees warmer, upper 50s to upper 50s. Our hills are breezy with gusts nearing 40 mph.
This afternoon features highs around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with 80s at the Coast, 90s around the Bay and 100s Inland.
We remain clear and mild to warm with breezy conditions in our hills. Lows dip into the lower to upper 60s with 70s and 80s in our Hills and Mountains.
SPARE THE AIR: Today
HEAT ADVISORY: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Today & Tomorrow
RED FLAG WARNING: Until 11 a.m. Wednesday
Wednesday and Beyond:
Expect more of the same tomorrow.
Heat relief arrives Thursday but still warmer than average.
Friday features average temperatures while the weekend has a touch of autumn.
Temperatures:
Concord: 102/66
Fremont: 94/65
Oakland: 91/62
Redwood City: 96/65
San Francisco: 89/62
San Jose: 96/64
San Rafael: 97/63
Santa Rosa: 102/61
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 97 - 102 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 94 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 99 - 02 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 63 - 68 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 92 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 95 - 100 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
