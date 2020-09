AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat wave to continue Sunday amid Spare the Air Alert

Highs:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Monday (Labor Day):

It is a warm and hazy night on the way with lows only in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Our dangerous heat wave continues on Sunday.Expect afternoon high temps ranging from 70s/80s along the coast, 90s around the Bay shoreline and 100s inland.It's another Spare the Air day with moderate to poor air quality. Hydrate and seek A/C to limit heat related illness.Santa Rosa 106San Francisco 93Oakland 96San Jose 102Concord 111Tonight: Warm NightLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Warm & HazyHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 90sTonight: Warm NightLows: Low 60s to Low 70sTomorrow: Hot & HazyHighs: Lower 90s to Lower 100sTonight: Warm NightLows: Mid to Upper 60sTomorrow: Hot & HazyHighs: Mid to Upper 90sTonight: Warm NightLows: Low to Mid 70sTomorrow: Hot & HazyHighs: Mid 100sTonight: Warm NightLows: Mid to Upper 60sTomorrow: Hot & HazyHighs: Mid to Upper 90sTonight: Warm NightLows: Upper 60s to Lower 70sTomorrow: Hot & HazyHighs: Low to Mid 100sAnother hot and hazy day as our heat wave rolls on. Highs range from the mid 70s to mid 100s. At night, winds will begin to pick up in our hills which will prompt a Fire Weather Watch for increased fire danger.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now