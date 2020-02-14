Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat wave to continue Sunday amid Spare the Air Alert

It is a warm and hazy night on the way with lows only in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Our dangerous heat wave continues on Sunday.

Expect afternoon high temps ranging from 70s/80s along the coast, 90s around the Bay shoreline and 100s inland.

It's another Spare the Air day with moderate to poor air quality. Hydrate and seek A/C to limit heat related illness.



Highs:
Santa Rosa 106
San Francisco 93
Oakland 96
San Jose 102
Concord 111

Coast:
Tonight: Warm Night
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Warm & Hazy
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 90s

North Bay:
Tonight: Warm Night
Lows: Low 60s to Low 70s
Tomorrow: Hot & Hazy
Highs: Lower 90s to Lower 100s

East Bay:
Tonight: Warm Night
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Hot & Hazy
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Warm Night
Lows: Low to Mid 70s
Tomorrow: Hot & Hazy
Highs: Mid 100s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Warm Night
Lows: Mid to Upper 60s
Tomorrow: Hot & Hazy
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s

South Bay:
Tonight: Warm Night
Lows: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Tomorrow: Hot & Hazy
Highs: Low to Mid 100s

Monday (Labor Day):
Another hot and hazy day as our heat wave rolls on. Highs range from the mid 70s to mid 100s. At night, winds will begin to pick up in our hills which will prompt a Fire Weather Watch for increased fire danger.

