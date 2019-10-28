AccuWeather forecast: Dangerous winds, extreme fire danger continues

Dangerous winds and extreme fire behavior continue. A Red Flag Warning, High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory expire at 11 a.m. on Monday.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The strongest winds have likely passed this morning but winds will pick up again with gusts up to 70 MPH possible Sunday night.
Red Flag Warning: Until Monday AM
Expect gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
High Wind Warning: Until Monday AM
North Bay Hills and Mountains above 1,000 feet, Winds could knock down trees, power lines
Wind Advisory: Until Monday AM
Sustained winds of 25-45 miles per hour.
There's a Spare the Air Alert for Monday with poor air quality forecasted in the North Bay, Coast and Central Bay, and Inland East Bay. Moderate air quality for the South Central Bay and the Santa Clara Valley.
The wind gusts will rapidly diminish on Monday morning and the remainder of next week will bring sunny days with temperatures ranging from the mid 60s at the coast to mid-70s inland.
Unfortunately, another wind event can create fire danger again on Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Temperatures:
Concord 46/74
Fremont 47/72
Redwood City 47/72
San Francisco 52/68
San Jose 46/73
Coast
TONIGHT: Windy
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & mild
Highs: In the upper 60s.
East Bay
TONIGHT: Windy
Lows: In the Upper 40s to low 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & mild
Highs: In the low 70s.
East Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Windy
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & mild
Highs: In the 70s.
North Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Windy
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & mild
Highs: In the 70s.
Peninsula
TONIGHT: Windy
Lows: In the Upper 40s to low 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & mild
Highs: In the low 70s.
South Bay
TONIGHT: Breezy
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & mild
Highs: In the 70s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Dangerous winds, extreme fire danger continues
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News