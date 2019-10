AccuWeather forecast: Dangerous winds, extreme fire danger continues

Temperatures:

Dangerous winds and extreme fire behavior continue. A Red Flag Warning, High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory expire at 11 a.m. on Monday.The strongest winds have likely passed this morning but winds will pick up again with gusts up to 70 MPH possible Sunday night.Expect gusts up to 70 miles per hour.North Bay Hills and Mountains above 1,000 feet, Winds could knock down trees, power linesSustained winds of 25-45 miles per hour.There's a Spare the Air Alert for Monday with poor air quality forecasted in the North Bay, Coast and Central Bay, and Inland East Bay. Moderate air quality for the South Central Bay and the Santa Clara Valley.The wind gusts will rapidly diminish on Monday morning and the remainder of next week will bring sunny days with temperatures ranging from the mid 60s at the coast to mid-70s inland.Unfortunately, another wind event can create fire danger again on Tuesday night into Wednesday.Concord 46/74Fremont 47/72Redwood City 47/72San Francisco 52/68San Jose 46/73TONIGHT: WindyLows: In the 50s.TOMORROW: Hazy & mildHighs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: WindyLows: In the Upper 40s to low 50s.TOMORROW: Hazy & mildHighs: In the low 70s.TONIGHT: WindyLows: In the 40s.TOMORROW: Hazy & mildHighs: In the 70s.TONIGHT: WindyLows: In the 30s & 40s.TOMORROW: Hazy & mildHighs: In the 70s.TONIGHT: WindyLows: In the Upper 40s to low 50s.TOMORROW: Hazy & mildHighs: In the low 70s.TONIGHT: BreezyLows: In the 30s & 40s.TOMORROW: Hazy & mildHighs: In the 70s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now