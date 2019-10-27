AccuWeather forecast: Dangerous winds, fire danger expected through Monday

Dangerous winds and extreme fire behavior through Monday. The North Bay is in for a rough weekend. Winds increase in the North Bay at 11 pm SAT & spread overnight to other areas.
Strongest winds expected early Sunday morning.
Red Flag Warning: Tonight-MON AM
Starts at 8 pm SAT in North Bay & East Bay. Starts at 3 am SUN for the Peninsula & Santa Cruz Mtns, strongest gusts 65-80mph
High Wind Warning: Tonight-MON AM
Starts at 8 pm SAT for North Bay Hills, winds could knock down trees, power lines
Wind Advisory: SUN AM-MON AM
Starts at 3 am SUN for other parts of the Bay Area.
Also, an Air Quality Advisory is in effect for Sunday.
Sunday will be cooler but the dry wind gusts will produce high fire danger into early Monday.
The wind gusts will diminish on Monday, and the remainder of next week will bring sunny days with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s at the coast to mid-70s inland.
Temperatures:
Concord 51/76
Fremont 53/74
Redwood City 52/74
San Francisco 54/72
San Jose 52/75
Coast
TONIGHT: Becoming windy overnight
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & windy
Highs: In the low 70s.
East Bay
TONIGHT: Becoming windy
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & windy
Highs: In the mid 70s.
East Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Clear & gusty in the hills
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & windy
Highs: In the mid 70s.
North Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Becoming windy
Lows: In the 40s & low 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & windy
Highs: In the 70s.
Peninsula
TONIGHT: Becoming windy
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy & windy
Highs: In the 70s.
South Bay
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Hazy
Highs: In the 70s.
Looking ahead to Monday:
Gusty Winds/High Fire Danger diminish Monday morning. We can expect a sunny & mild pattern to start the week.
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
