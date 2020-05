AccuWeather forecast: Day 3, more record heat

Temperatures:

Welcome to our warmest morning this week. Temperature drop, only for a couple hours into the upper 50s to middle 60s with 70s and 80s in our Hills.The core of the hottest air remains Inland while the Bay and Coast shed a few degrees today under intense sunshine.HEAT ADVISORY: Through 7PM ThursdayEXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Through 7PM ThursdayThe marine layer and clouds arrive tonight and provide better sleeping weather with wide spread 50s for lows. The exception will be for Inland East Bay and South Bay neighborhoods were 60s remain.Bay and Coast continue losing heat faster than Inland neighborhoods tomorrow. It does look like to triple digit heat ends.Noticeable more comfortable Friday as the sea breeze takes total control of our weather.Friday night and Saturday look interesting. A chance of high-based and relatively dry thunderstorms will enhance our fire danger while cooling our afternoons even more. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: *102/62Fremont: 90/58Oakland: 84/56Redwood City: 94/56San Francisco: 78/54San Jose: *98/62San Rafael: 92/53Santa Rosa: *99/53*RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURETODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Clouds, Patchy Fog ReturnLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 92 - 99 Degrees (south to north)TONIGHT: Coastal Clouds, Patchy FogLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Increasing CloudsLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 100 - 105 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 60 - 65 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 94 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Increasing CloudsLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 92 - 98 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 58 - 63 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now