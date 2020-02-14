AccuWeather forecast: Day 3, more record heat

Welcome to our warmest morning this week. Temperature drop, only for a couple hours into the upper 50s to middle 60s with 70s and 80s in our Hills.
The core of the hottest air remains Inland while the Bay and Coast shed a few degrees today under intense sunshine.
HEAT ADVISORY: Through 7PM Thursday
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Through 7PM Thursday
The marine layer and clouds arrive tonight and provide better sleeping weather with wide spread 50s for lows. The exception will be for Inland East Bay and South Bay neighborhoods were 60s remain.
Thursday and Beyond:
Bay and Coast continue losing heat faster than Inland neighborhoods tomorrow. It does look like to triple digit heat ends.
Noticeable more comfortable Friday as the sea breeze takes total control of our weather.
Friday night and Saturday look interesting. A chance of high-based and relatively dry thunderstorms will enhance our fire danger while cooling our afternoons even more. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: *102/62
Fremont: 90/58
Oakland: 84/56
Redwood City: 94/56
San Francisco: 78/54
San Jose: *98/62
San Rafael: 92/53
Santa Rosa: *99/53
*RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURE
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clouds, Patchy Fog Return
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 92 - 99 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Coastal Clouds, Patchy Fog
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 100 - 105 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 94 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 92 - 98 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
