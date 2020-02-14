Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Day 4, last hot day

Did you sleep better? Temperatures this morning feel up to 12 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Look for more clouds as you near the Coast and Bays with lows near 50 to 60 degrees.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
RELATED: 'Be extremely careful': Heat advisory in effect this week across Bay Area, temperatures to reach 90s, 100s
The highest risk of heat retreats to our Inland East Bay neighborhoods today. That's why the Heat Advisory continues. Enjoy temperatures up to 10 degrees cooler elsewhere.

HEAT ADVISORY: Through 7PM Today
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Through 7PM Today

The marine layer makes a deeper dive into more communities tonight. Lows dip into the 50s.

Friday and Beyond:
High temperatures return to average everywhere tomorrow as the sea breeze increases speed. A chance of showers develops tomorrow night and lingers through Saturday. Thunderstorms are possible. The storm rates a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Saturday through Monday offer our most refreshing afternoons. Another warming trend begins Tuesday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 95/58
Fremont: 85/59
Oakland: 74/54
Redwood City: 84/58
San Francisco: 68/53
San Jose: 89/60
San Rafael: 82/54
Santa Rosa: 88/51

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: More Clouds, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Coastal Clouds, More Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73- 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny

Highs: 92 - 98 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 84 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 94 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
SF preschool makes major changes to reopen safely
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: 'Education: A Bay Area Conversation'
Are you ready? Mixture of excitement, worry as people brace for return to work
ABC7 News reporter records diary of 1st dental visit since coronavirus outbreak
Crowds flock to Shoe Palace as Bay Area mall reopens for 1st time in months
Show More
Black Lives Matter demonstrators shut down busy LA freeway in protest of George Floyd death
We break down Bay Area counties with most, least COVID-19 cases
Napa art gallery reopens after threatening lawsuit
1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Hayward, police say
East Bay gym owner defies shelter-in-place, reopens amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News