AccuWeather forecast: Day 4, last hot day

Did you sleep better? Temperatures this morning feel up to 12 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Look for more clouds as you near the Coast and Bays with lows near 50 to 60 degrees.The highest risk of heat retreats to our Inland East Bay neighborhoods today. That's why the Heat Advisory continues. Enjoy temperatures up to 10 degrees cooler elsewhere. HEAT ADVISORY : Through 7PM Today EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING : Through 7PM TodayThe marine layer makes a deeper dive into more communities tonight. Lows dip into the 50s.High temperatures return to average everywhere tomorrow as the sea breeze increases speed. A chance of showers develops tomorrow night and lingers through Saturday. Thunderstorms are possible. The storm rates a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale Saturday through Monday offer our most refreshing afternoons. Another warming trend begins Tuesday.Concord: 95/58Fremont: 85/59Oakland: 74/54Redwood City: 84/58San Francisco: 68/53San Jose: 89/60San Rafael: 82/54Santa Rosa: 88/51TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: More Clouds, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 88 Degrees (south to north)TONIGHT: Coastal Clouds, More FogLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73- 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 92 - 98 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 84 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 83 - 94 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 60 Degrees