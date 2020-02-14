AccuWeather forecast: Day 4, last hot day

Did you sleep better? Temperatures this morning feel up to 12 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Look for more clouds as you near the Coast and Bays with lows near 50 to 60 degrees.
The highest risk of heat retreats to our Inland East Bay neighborhoods today. That's why the Heat Advisory continues. Enjoy temperatures up to 10 degrees cooler elsewhere.
HEAT ADVISORY: Through 7PM Today
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Through 7PM Today
The marine layer makes a deeper dive into more communities tonight. Lows dip into the 50s.
Friday and Beyond:
High temperatures return to average everywhere tomorrow as the sea breeze increases speed. A chance of showers develops tomorrow night and lingers through Saturday. Thunderstorms are possible. The storm rates a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Saturday through Monday offer our most refreshing afternoons. Another warming trend begins Tuesday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 95/58
Fremont: 85/59
Oakland: 74/54
Redwood City: 84/58
San Francisco: 68/53
San Jose: 89/60
San Rafael: 82/54
Santa Rosa: 88/51
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: More Clouds, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 88 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Coastal Clouds, More Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73- 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 92 - 98 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 84 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 83 - 94 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 60 Degrees
