AccuWeather forecast: Dense but patchy morning fog, warm afternoon

Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Breezy offshore conditions in our East and North Bay Hills have yet to push into lower levels yet. Until this happens later this morning, watch out for dense patchy fog even thicker than last week. Dress for temperatures in the upper 30s Inland Valleys to lower 50s in San Francisco.Our fog fades to a touch of haze with high clouds joining as the day unfolds. The light offshore breeze brings 70s to all Bay neighborhoods with near 80 Inland and upper 60s to near 70 along the Coast.Less fog forms tonight as the offshore breeze becomes more established. Milder lows develop as the blanket of high clouds lingers, middle 40s to middle 50s.Temperatures taper a couple degrees Tuesday and Wednesday as the offshore breeze relaxes.An onshore breeze brings our high temperatures back to average for Thursday and Friday.Expect warm sunshine this weekend.Concord: 79/50Fremont: 75/52Oakland: 73/51Redwood City: 75/52San Francisco: 70/52San Jose: 78/53San Rafael: 77/49Santa Rosa: 81/48TODAY: Patchy Fog then High CloudsHighs: 68 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then High CloudsHighs: 76 - 81 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then High CloudsHighs: 71 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Patchy AM fog, Sunny PMHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then High CloudsHighs: 73 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog then High CloudsHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now