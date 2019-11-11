AccuWeather forecast: Dense but patchy morning fog, warm afternoon

Breezy offshore conditions in our East and North Bay Hills have yet to push into lower levels yet. Until this happens later this morning, watch out for dense patchy fog even thicker than last week. Dress for temperatures in the upper 30s Inland Valleys to lower 50s in San Francisco.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Our fog fades to a touch of haze with high clouds joining as the day unfolds. The light offshore breeze brings 70s to all Bay neighborhoods with near 80 Inland and upper 60s to near 70 along the Coast.
Less fog forms tonight as the offshore breeze becomes more established. Milder lows develop as the blanket of high clouds lingers, middle 40s to middle 50s.
Tuesday & Beyond:
Temperatures taper a couple degrees Tuesday and Wednesday as the offshore breeze relaxes.
An onshore breeze brings our high temperatures back to average for Thursday and Friday.
Expect warm sunshine this weekend.
Temperatures
Concord: 79/50
Fremont: 75/52
Oakland: 73/51
Redwood City: 75/52
San Francisco: 70/52
San Jose: 78/53
San Rafael: 77/49
Santa Rosa: 81/48
Coast:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then High Clouds
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then High Clouds
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then High Clouds
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Patchy AM fog, Sunny PM
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then High Clouds
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Patchy Fog then High Clouds
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
