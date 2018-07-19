AccuWeather Forecast: Dense fog early, humid afternoon

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
Thursday starts off with grey skies for a majority of us, even some drizzle along the coast. Fog will recede back to the coast mid-morning and into the afternoon we will see some high clouds from time to time. Highs range from the mid 60s along the Coast to the mid 90s Inland. Overnight we see a cloudy coast with some patchy clouds around the Bay and lows on the mild side in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Santa Rosa 87
San Francisco 69
Oakland 75
San Jose 86
Concord 93
Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s to Upper 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 60s
Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 60s
Friday:
You'll notice it turns more humid as we track some high clouds streaming in from the south and the chance for an isolated shower popping up. Highs range from the mid 60s to low 90s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia