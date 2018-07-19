AccuWeather Forecast: Dense fog early, humid afternoon

Coast:

Thursday starts off with grey skies for a majority of us, even some drizzle along the coast. Fog will recede back to the coast mid-morning and into the afternoon we will see some high clouds from time to time. Highs range from the mid 60s along the Coast to the mid 90s Inland. Overnight we see a cloudy coast with some patchy clouds around the Bay and lows on the mild side in the mid 50s to mid 60s.Santa Rosa 87San Francisco 69Oakland 75San Jose 86Concord 93Today: Clouds to Some SunHighs: Mid 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly Cloudy, DrizzleLows: Mid 50sToday: SunnyHighs: Low 70s to Upper 90sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50s to Low 60sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sToday: Sunny, WarmHighs: Mid 90sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 60sToday: Clouds to SunHighs: Mid 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sToday: SunnyHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Low 60sYou'll notice it turns more humid as we track some high clouds streaming in from the south and the chance for an isolated shower popping up. Highs range from the mid 60s to low 90s.