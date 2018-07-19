WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Dense fog early, humid afternoon

Thursday starts off with grey skies for a majority of us, even some drizzle along the coast. Fog will recede back to the coast mid-morning and into the afternoon we will see some high clouds from time to time. Highs range from the mid 60s along the Coast to the mid 90s Inland. Overnight we see a cloudy coast with some patchy clouds around the Bay and lows on the mild side in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Rosa 87
San Francisco 69
Oakland 75
San Jose 86
Concord 93

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s to Upper 90s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low 60s

Friday:
You'll notice it turns more humid as we track some high clouds streaming in from the south and the chance for an isolated shower popping up. Highs range from the mid 60s to low 90s.

Santa Monica beaches evacuated due to lightning
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Stockton couple says tree 'exploded' in yard
