Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Dense fog forms overnight, Spare the Air extended

A cold front will pass through northern California spreading some high clouds across our area overnight. Patchy dense fog will form by morning.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast

Skies will clear for a sunny afternoon tomorrow. A "Spare the Air" alert is in effect through tomorrow as moderate to poor air quality is expected.

SPARE THE AIR: Tonight through Tuesday.

Tomorrow's Highs:
Concord: 60
Oakland: 60
Redwood City: 60
San Francisco: 58
San Jose: 60
Santa Rosa: 62

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Light Wind
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Dense Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Dense Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Comfortable
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy

Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Light Breeze
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

It's going to be a cold winter morning on Wednesday with patches of fog followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to average for December.

Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Man charged with murder in 1988 Michaela Garecht kidnapping case
Michaela Garecht's mom reads letter after murder suspect charged
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
SF nursing home reports 1st COVID-19 death since pandemic began
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Bay Area
Show More
Meet Bay Area company behind vaccine safety efforts
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
Everything to know about 'Soul' on Disney+
Martha's Kitchen gives away gifts to South Bay families in need
More TOP STORIES News