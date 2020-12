AccuWeather forecast: Dense fog forms overnight, Spare the Air extended

Tomorrow's Highs:

A cold front will pass through northern California spreading some high clouds across our area overnight. Patchy dense fog will form by morning.Skies will clear for a sunny afternoon tomorrow. A "Spare the Air" alert is in effect through tomorrow as moderate to poor air quality is expected. SPARE THE AIR : Tonight through Tuesday.Concord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunshine, Light WindHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Patchy Dense Fog & High CloudsLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Patchy Dense Fog & High CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Sunny & ComfortableHighs: Low 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Bright & SunnyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 30s to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunshine, Light BreezeHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sIt's going to be a cold winter morning on Wednesday with patches of fog followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to average for December.Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s