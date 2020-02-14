A cold front will pass through northern California spreading some high clouds across our area overnight. Patchy dense fog will form by morning.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your AccuWeather forecast
Skies will clear for a sunny afternoon tomorrow. A "Spare the Air" alert is in effect through tomorrow as moderate to poor air quality is expected.
SPARE THE AIR: Tonight through Tuesday.
Tomorrow's Highs:
Concord: 60
Oakland: 60
Redwood City: 60
San Francisco: 58
San Jose: 60
Santa Rosa: 62
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Light Wind
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Dense Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Dense Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Comfortable
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Light Breeze
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
It's going to be a cold winter morning on Wednesday with patches of fog followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to average for December.
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Dense fog forms overnight, Spare the Air extended
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More