Accuweather Forecast: Dense fog returns overnight

Patchy dense fog returns overnight & it will be chilly in the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s. It will be a mild and sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Patchy dense fog returns overnight & it will be chilly in the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

It will be a mild and sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday:
Light rain for the afternoon and evening and lingers into Saturday. Highs: Low 60s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 60
Fremont: 63
Oakland: 61
Redwood City: 62
San Francisco: 61
San Jose: 64
San Rafael: 62
Santa Rosa: 62

Coast:
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunshine
Highs: Low to mid 60s

North Bay:
TONIGHT: Dense Fog
Lows: Mid to upper 30s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay:
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog Returns
Lows: Low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

Inland:
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to upper 30s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog Returns
Lows: Low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Low to mid 60s


