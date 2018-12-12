Accuweather Forecast: Dense fog returns overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Patchy dense fog returns overnight & it will be chilly in the morning with temperatures in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
It will be a mild and sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday:
Light rain for the afternoon and evening and lingers into Saturday. Highs: Low 60s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 60
Fremont: 63
Oakland: 61
Redwood City: 62
San Francisco: 61
San Jose: 64
San Rafael: 62
Santa Rosa: 62
Coast:
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: Low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunshine
Highs: Low to mid 60s
North Bay:
TONIGHT: Dense Fog
Lows: Mid to upper 30s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog Returns
Lows: Low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
Inland:
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to upper 30s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog Returns
Lows: Low to mid 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
TOMORROW: Sunny
Highs: Low to mid 60s
