AccuWeather forecast: Dense morning fog, afternoon sunshine

A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for the North Bay valleys until 9 AM. Low clouds extend inland again this morning.
Grey skies will turn sunny by later this morning with seasonable temps. A weak offshore flow arrives late tomorrow night for less fog and slightly warmer highs Sunday through Tuesday.
Highs: 60-80
Sunday:
Sunny skies after morning patchy fog.
Highs: 58-80.
Temperatures
Concord: 44/77
Fremont: 49/72
Redwood City: 49/71
San Francisco: 51/65
San Jose: 51/76
Coast:
TODAY: Hazy sun.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy sun by late morning.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
AM Fog, then hazy sunshine.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Fog.
Lows: In the 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: AM fog, then sunny.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Cloudy.
Lows: In the 40s.
