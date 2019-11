AccuWeather forecast: Dense morning fog, afternoon sunshine

Temperatures

A Dense Fog Advisory has been posted for the North Bay valleys until 9 AM. Low clouds extend inland again this morning.Grey skies will turn sunny by later this morning with seasonable temps. A weak offshore flow arrives late tomorrow night for less fog and slightly warmer highs Sunday through Tuesday.Highs: 60-80Sunny skies after morning patchy fog.Highs: 58-80.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Hazy sun.Highs: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Fog.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Hazy sun by late morning.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Fog.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & mild.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy.Lows: In the 40s.AM Fog, then hazy sunshine.Highs: In the 70s.TONIGHT: Fog.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: AM fog, then sunny.HIGHS: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Cloudy.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & mild.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT Cloudy.Lows: In the 40s.