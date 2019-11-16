AccuWeather forecast: Dense morning fog, sunny afternoon skies

Today starts off with dense fog and low clouds lingering through late morning, but skies will be bright and sunny by midday. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland.
Sunday and Monday will also be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs ranging from mid and upper 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland. This warm November pattern will end on Tuesday, as a partly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler pattern begins.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to 80 Degrees Inland
Temperatures
Concord: 75
Oakland: 68
Redwood City: 69
San Francisco: 67
San Jose: 71
Santa Rosa: 77
Coast
Today: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Areas of Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
East Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Tonight: Patchy Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
East Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
North Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Lower to Upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Peninsula
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
Tonight: Patchy Fog & Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
South Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
