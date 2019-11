AccuWeather forecast: Dense morning fog, sunny afternoon skies

Temperatures

Today starts off with dense fog and low clouds lingering through late morning, but skies will be bright and sunny by midday. Highs will range from low 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland.Sunday and Monday will also be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs ranging from mid and upper 60s at the coast to near 80 degrees inland. This warm November pattern will end on Tuesday, as a partly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler pattern begins.Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Upper 60s Coast to 80 Degrees InlandConcord: 75Oakland: 68Redwood City: 69San Francisco: 67San Jose: 71Santa Rosa: 77Today: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Areas of Fog & Low CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 40sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Patchy Fog & Low CloudsLows: Upper 40sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 40sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Lower to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low to Mid 40sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Patchy Fog & Low CloudsLows: Upper 40sToday: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Mid 40s