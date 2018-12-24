Accuweather Forecast: Downpours across Bay Area for Christmas Eve

Before 9 p.m. Monday night, downpours are expected to cross the region with a storm ranking a 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale.
There's a chance of an isolated thundershower popping up as well. After 9 p.m. and overnight into Tuesday, showers will diminish and skies will gradually clear. Lows drop into the mid 30s to upper 40s. Christmas Day is dry, sunny but breezy. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 59
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 59
Concord 61
Coast:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s
Wednesday:
After a chilly morning it is a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
