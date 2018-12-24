WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Downpours across Bay Area for Christmas Eve

EMBED </>More Videos

Not the best day for last minute activities. The first showers arrive around 7a.m. and quickly spread by Noon. The intensity also increases with a chance of thunderstorms, small hail and gusty winds.

Before 9 p.m. Monday night, downpours are expected to cross the region with a storm ranking a 2, a moderate storm on the Storm Impact Scale.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

There's a chance of an isolated thundershower popping up as well. After 9 p.m. and overnight into Tuesday, showers will diminish and skies will gradually clear. Lows drop into the mid 30s to upper 40s. Christmas Day is dry, sunny but breezy. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 59
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 59
Concord 61

Coast:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Showers Early
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s

Wednesday:
After a chilly morning it is a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Dense Fog Advisory issued for parts of Bay Area
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Tornado carves path of destruction through small community outside Seattle
More Weather
Top Stories
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ABC7 Christmas Eve
Lefty O'Doul's toy drive in SF aiming to break 2016 record
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Tom Hanks surprises fans at SoCal In-N-Out
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
What is open, closed during federal government shutdown
Show More
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
2 million Californians issued Real IDs now need to show extra documentation
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, breaks silence
Firefighter dresses as Buddy the Elf, challenges strangers to pillow fights
More News