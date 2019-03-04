Accuweather Forecast: Dry and cloudy

Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies with some isolated drizzle along the coast. There could also be some pockets of dense fog, especially in our sheltered valleys in the North Bay.
Lows drop into the mid and upper 40s. Monday is a dry, but mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 58
San Francisco 54
Oakland 57
San Jose 60
Concord 60
Coast:
Tonight: Drizzle
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs:Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Tuesday:
Our next storm arrives which ranks 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect scattered showers, even a brief downpours. Rainfall amounts will be less than .50". Highs range from the low to mid 50s.
