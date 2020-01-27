AccuWeather forecast: Dry and mild start to the week

It's a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog developing after midnight tonight. Lows fall into the low to upper 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Monday is a dry day. After some morning fog, the afternoon features partly cloudy skies. Highs range from the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
San Francisco 57
Oakland 60
San Jose 62
Concord 63
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s
Tuesday:
A morning shower is possible in the North Bay. Otherwise it is a mostly cloudy day across the Bay Area with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
