AccuWeather forecast: Dry and mild start to the week

It's a partly cloudy sky with patchy fog developing after midnight tonight. Lows fall into the low to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday is a dry day. After some morning fog, the afternoon features partly cloudy skies. Highs range from the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 62
San Francisco 57
Oakland 60
San Jose 62
Concord 63

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Lower 60s

Tuesday:
A morning shower is possible in the North Bay. Otherwise it is a mostly cloudy day across the Bay Area with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

