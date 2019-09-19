Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Dry and seasonal today, summer heat soon

Our morning seesaw continues today. The commute commences under a clear sky with temperatures cooler than yesterday, upper 40s to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures take over this afternoon with light breezes. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.

A few patches of fog develop along the Coast and in the North Bay Valleys otherwise clear and cool tonight with similar lows.

Friday and Beyond:
Enjoy sunshine and warmer than average afternoons Friday and Saturday.
A slight cooling trend with more clouds arrives Sunday.
Expect even warmer weather Monday through Wednesday. I'll be keeping an eye on any potential fire threats.

Temperatures:
Concord: 81/57
Fremont: 77/55
Oakland: 76/56
Redwood City: 77/53
San Francisco: 71/54
San Jose: 77/56
San Rafael: 76/54
Santa Rosa: 80/49

Coast
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 72 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 79 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 71 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

