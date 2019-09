AccuWeather Forecast: Dry and seasonal today, summer heat soon

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Our morning seesaw continues today. The commute commences under a clear sky with temperatures cooler than yesterday, upper 40s to upper 50s.Sunshine and seasonal temperatures take over this afternoon with light breezes. Highs range from the middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland.A few patches of fog develop along the Coast and in the North Bay Valleys otherwise clear and cool tonight with similar lows.Enjoy sunshine and warmer than average afternoons Friday and Saturday.A slight cooling trend with more clouds arrives Sunday.Expect even warmer weather Monday through Wednesday. I'll be keeping an eye on any potential fire threats.Concord: 81/57Fremont: 77/55Oakland: 76/56Redwood City: 77/53San Francisco: 71/54San Jose: 77/56San Rafael: 76/54Santa Rosa: 80/49TODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 72 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 79 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy FogLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 71 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 52 - 57 Degrees