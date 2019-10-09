AccuWeather forecast: Dry & windy, Red Flag Warning in place

RED FLAG WARNING: Today 5 a.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.
WIND ADVISORY: Today 6 a.m. - Tomorrow 3 p.m.
Tonight will be clear and breezy, with dry, gusty winds likely to intensify overnight. These dry and windy conditions increase the risk of wildfires.
As a result, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger remains in effect across the Bay Area until 5 pm tomorrow.
Overnight low temperatures will be mainly in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy, and mild, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to low 80s inland.
Winds are expected to diminish and normalize tomorrow night, followed by sunny, calm, and mild weather on Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 82
Oakland: 77
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 74
San Jose: 79
Santa Rosa: 82
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Low 80s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s Coast to Mid 80s Inland
