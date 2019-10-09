Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Dry & windy, Red Flag Warning in place

RED FLAG WARNING: Today 5 a.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.
WIND ADVISORY: Today 6 a.m. - Tomorrow 3 p.m.

Tonight will be clear and breezy, with dry, gusty winds likely to intensify overnight. These dry and windy conditions increase the risk of wildfires.

As a result, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger remains in effect across the Bay Area until 5 pm tomorrow.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Overnight low temperatures will be mainly in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy, and mild, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to low 80s inland.

Winds are expected to diminish and normalize tomorrow night, followed by sunny, calm, and mild weather on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 82
Oakland: 77
Redwood City: 79
San Francisco: 74
San Jose: 79
Santa Rosa: 82

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Low 80s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Clear & Windy
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Near 50
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd round of PG&E outages delayed in Bay Area
CHP: PG&E truck shot at on I-5 near Colusa County
VIDEO: Parts of Bay Area go dark during planned PG&E outages
A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
PG&E Power Outage Timeline: When your power could come back
Here's how PG&E power outage affects animals at Oakland Zoo
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
Show More
Tips for getting through a long-term power outage
PG&E explains why turning power back on could take 5 days
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in CA
PG&E Power Outage: Frequently asked questions and answers
PG&E faces tough questions about outage, what it takes to get power on
More TOP STORIES News