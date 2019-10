AccuWeather forecast: Dry & windy, Red Flag Warning in place

Temperatures:

RED FLAG WARNING: Today 5 a.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.WIND ADVISORY: Today 6 a.m. - Tomorrow 3 p.m.Tonight will be clear and breezy, with dry, gusty winds likely to intensify overnight. These dry and windy conditions increase the risk of wildfires.As a result, a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger remains in effect across the Bay Area until 5 pm tomorrow.Overnight low temperatures will be mainly in the upper 40s to mid 50s.Tomorrow will be sunny, breezy, and mild, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to low 80s inland.Winds are expected to diminish and normalize tomorrow night, followed by sunny, calm, and mild weather on Friday and Saturday.Concord:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & MildHighs: Low 70sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Clear & WindyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & MildHighs: Low 80sTonight: Clear & WindyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Clear & BreezyLows: Upper 40s to Near 50Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sMostly Sunny & MildHighs: Low 70s Coast to Mid 80s Inland