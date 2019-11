AccuWeather forecast: Dry, chilly morning start

Sunday:

Drier and milder air is moving into the Bay Area this weekend. Temps are chilly to start, with patchy frost.Afternoon highs will warm to near 70 in our warmest inland valleys. Gusty offshore winds will arrive Monday for elevated fire concerns mainly in the higher elevations. By Tuesday a pattern change is expected with widespread rainfall & much colder conditions through Thanksgiving.Highs: 60-70Sunny skies continue.Highs: 58-72.Concord: 44/69Fremont: 44/66Redwood City: 42/66San Francisco: 51/63San Jose: 43/67TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the low 60s.TONIGHT: Chilly.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny.Highs: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Chilly.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & mild.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT: Clear & cold.Lows: In the 40s.Sunny & mildHighs: In upper 60s.TONIGHT: Clear & cold.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TODAY: Sunny.HIGHS: In the mid 60s.TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Sunny & mild.Highs: In the upper 60s.TONIGHT Clear & cool.Lows: In the 40s.