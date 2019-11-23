AccuWeather forecast: Dry, chilly morning start

Drier and milder air is moving into the Bay Area this weekend. Temps are chilly to start, with patchy frost.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Afternoon highs will warm to near 70 in our warmest inland valleys. Gusty offshore winds will arrive Monday for elevated fire concerns mainly in the higher elevations. By Tuesday a pattern change is expected with widespread rainfall & much colder conditions through Thanksgiving.
Highs: 60-70
Sunday:
Sunny skies continue.
Highs: 58-72.
Temperatures
Concord: 44/69
Fremont: 44/66
Redwood City: 42/66
San Francisco: 51/63
San Jose: 43/67
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 40s.
North Bay Valleys:
Sunny & mild
Highs: In upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear & cold.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny.
HIGHS: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear & chilly.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
