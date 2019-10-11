AccuWeather forecast: Dry conditions, fire danger remains high

Weather

Tonight will bring clear skies and very dry conditions with lighter winds, but fire danger will remain relatively high, even as today's Red Flag Warning expires.




Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow and Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to mid 80s inland. Minor cooling will begin on Sunday, followed by further cooling into early next week.

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Near 70 Coast to Mid 80s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 82
Oakland: 78
Redwood City: 81
San Francisco: 75
San Jose: 82
Santa Rosa: 85

Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

