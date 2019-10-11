AccuWeather forecast: Dry conditions, fire danger remains high

Tonight will bring clear skies and very dry conditions with lighter winds, but fire danger will remain relatively high, even as today's Red Flag Warning expires.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Tomorrow and Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to mid 80s inland. Minor cooling will begin on Sunday, followed by further cooling into early next week.
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Near 70 Coast to Mid 80s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 82
Oakland: 78
Redwood City: 81
San Francisco: 75
San Jose: 82
Santa Rosa: 85
Coast
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 80s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Around 80
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
