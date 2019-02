Accuweather Forecast: Dry, cooler weather

Wednesday:

Get dressed for dry but even cooler weather this morning. Thankfully, the frost is not as thick. Temperatures stretch from the upper 20s in our inland valleys to middle 40s in San Francisco.Sunny, clean and cool air take control of our weather again today. Highs remain 3 to 7 degrees below average, hitting the middle to upper 50s this afternoon.High clouds arrive as the sun sets today. Could be a colorful sunset, especially north where the clouds arrive first. The increasing clouds keep us from freezing tonight and scattered a few light showers near the Coast and snow on the mountains of Lake County. Lows dip into the middle 30s to middle 40sAlaska sends us another cold but moisture-starved storm. The storm ranks only a 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale. Expect a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with scattered light showers and a snow level near 3,000 feet. Potential rainfall totals remain below a tenth of an inch.Concord:Fremont:Oakland:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:San Rafael:Santa Rosa:TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 51 - 53 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 42 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 33 - 38 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 38 - 45 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 34 - 39 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now