AccuWeather forecast: Dry, gusty winds this weekend bring fire danger

Tonight will be mainly clear, with a bit of lingering haze caused by smoke from wildfires. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s.
A Spare the Air Alert is in effect.
Tomorrow will be sunny, hazy, and mild to warm, with highs ranging from near 70 at the coast to mid 80s inland. Strong, dry, gusty winds will develop late tomorrow night into Sunday morning.
Although Sunday will be cooler than tomorrow, the dry wind gusts will produce high fire danger into early Monday.
The wind gusts will diminish on Monday, and the remainder of next week will bring sunny days with temperatures ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland.
Temperatures:
Concord 85
Oakland 77
Redwood City 79
San Francisco 72
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 86
Coast
Tonight: Mostly Clear/High Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 70
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 80s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny/Dry, Gusty Winds/High Fire Danger
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
