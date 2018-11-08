Accuweather Forecast: Dry through end of next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Thursday night will be clear and cool in most areas, chillier in the North Bay valleys. Lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s, but temperatures will drop into the mid 30s in much of the North Bay.
Friday will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from upper 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger remains in effect in the Bay Area hills and mountains until 7 a.m. Friday. There may be a very slight drop in temperatures on Saturday, but our overall pattern will bring sunny, mild, and dry days through the end of next week.
Temperatures:
Concord 74
Oakland 72
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 69
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 75
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s
Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland
