WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Dry through end of next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thursday night will be clear and cool in most areas, chillier in the North Bay valleys. Lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s, but temperatures will drop into the mid 30s in much of the North Bay.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian's AccuWeather forecast

Friday will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from upper 60s at the coast to mid 70s inland. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger remains in effect in the Bay Area hills and mountains until 7 a.m. Friday. There may be a very slight drop in temperatures on Saturday, but our overall pattern will bring sunny, mild, and dry days through the end of next week.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Concord 74
Oakland 72
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 69
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 75

Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s


North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s

Looking ahead to Saturday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
PG&E will not proceed with power shutoff planned for North Bay
Smoke from wildfire in Butte County fills air in Bay Area
PG&E won't pay claims for losses suffered by Calistoga businesses
High fire danger may cause some in North Bay to lose power
More Weather
Top Stories
CAMP FIRE: Tens of thousands flee fast-moving Butte Co. fire
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
Napa woman ID'd as Thousand Oaks shooting victim
Smoke from wildfire in Butte County fills air in Bay Area
Thousand Oaks survivor also escaped Vegas mass shooting
2 separate brush fires burning in Ventura County's Simi Valley, Santa Rosa Valley
Donkey, emu develop special bond after owner abandons them
13 dead, including gunman, after Thousand Oaks shooting
Show More
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
PG&E will not proceed with power shutoff planned for North Bay
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
Firefighters knock down 2-alarm grass fire in Oakland Hills
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
More News