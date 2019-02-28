Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, 2-moderate storm tonight

Clouds and cooler conditions dominate our morning sky today. Temperatures linger in the lower to upper 40s during the morning commute.
A canopy of clouds covers our sky today. The clouds thin enough for sunglasses from time to time. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Scattered light showers develop this evening and increase in coverage and intensity tonight. The light to moderate rain ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. An isolated thunderstorm is possible around the Bay and South Bay, less likely in the North Bay and Inland East Bay. Expect milder lows tomorrow morning, middle 40s to lower 50s.
Weekend:
The steady rain morphs to scattered showers around 11 a.m. The light showers and scattered nature mean the Storm Impact Scale drops to a 1-Light. The chance of scattered showers continues Sunday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 60/49
Fremont: 61/51
Oakland: 60/50
Redwood City: 60/51
San Francisco: 57/51
San Jose: 63/52
San Rafael: 58/48
Santa Rosa: 59/46
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees
