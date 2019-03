Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, 2-moderate storm tonight

Updated an hour ago

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Clouds and cooler conditions dominate our morning sky today. Temperatures linger in the lower to upper 40s during the morning commute.A canopy of clouds covers our sky today. The clouds thin enough for sunglasses from time to time. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.Scattered light showers develop this evening and increase in coverage and intensity tonight. The light to moderate rain ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. An isolated thunderstorm is possible around the Bay and South Bay, less likely in the North Bay and Inland East Bay. Expect milder lows tomorrow morning, middle 40s to lower 50s.The steady rain morphs to scattered showers around 11 a.m. The light showers and scattered nature mean the Storm Impact Scale drops to a 1-Light. The chance of scattered showers continues Sunday.Concord: 60/49Fremont: 61/51Oakland: 60/50Redwood City: 60/51San Francisco: 57/51San Jose: 63/52San Rafael: 58/48Santa Rosa: 59/46TODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: RainLows: 50 - 53 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now