Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, 2-moderate storm tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Updated an hour ago
Clouds and cooler conditions dominate our morning sky today. Temperatures linger in the lower to upper 40s during the morning commute.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A canopy of clouds covers our sky today. The clouds thin enough for sunglasses from time to time. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Scattered light showers develop this evening and increase in coverage and intensity tonight. The light to moderate rain ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. An isolated thunderstorm is possible around the Bay and South Bay, less likely in the North Bay and Inland East Bay. Expect milder lows tomorrow morning, middle 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend:
The steady rain morphs to scattered showers around 11 a.m. The light showers and scattered nature mean the Storm Impact Scale drops to a 1-Light. The chance of scattered showers continues Sunday.

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/49
Fremont: 61/51
Oakland: 60/50
Redwood City: 60/51
San Francisco: 57/51
San Jose: 63/52
San Rafael: 58/48
Santa Rosa: 59/46

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees



North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees



South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Officials hope to lift evacuation orders for Guerneville today
Updated 19 minutes ago
PG&E admits power line 'probable cause' of deadly Camp Fire
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
Updated 2 hours ago
Tesla to close 'many' stores, shift to online-only sales
Updated an hour ago
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Stroke can strike at any age, doctors warn
School under fire for black history opt-out policy
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 115th birthday
Updated 38 minutes ago
Siblings killed in crash were on their way to visit father In hospital
1 killed in quadruple shooting in Oakland
North Bay residents dealing with aftermath of flooding
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
More TOP STORIES News