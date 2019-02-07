Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, series of storms arrive tomorrow

Grab whatever you use to scrape ice from your windshield. Frost formed again last night but not quite as thick as yesterday morning. Temperatures stretch from the lower 30s in our valleys to middle 40s in San Francisco.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Clouds increase today as tomorrow's storm closes in on us. You'll still need sunglasses and dress for temperatures below average, lower to upper 50s.
Clouds continue to increase tonight. This keeps us from freezing tonight with lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s. If you live in the North Bay be ready for a stray shower or two. Some snow is even likely on the highest peaks on Lake County.
Friday - Sunday:
Our storm arrives early tomorrow and spreads moderate showers with isolated thunderstorms & downpours across all neighborhoods during the morning. After looking at the newest data I increased the Storm Impact Scale to 2-Moderate. The coverage of showers tapers during the evening hours.
Saturday features a partly sunny day with scattered showers and rainbows.
Our second storm arrives Sunday and produces showers and isolated thunderstorms. This storm is weaker than Friday's but colder. Snow levels drop to 2,000 feet.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/37
Fremont: 54/39
Oakland: 54/41
Redwood City: 54/37
San Francisco: 52/46
San Jose: 57/41
San Rafael: 52/42
Santa Rosa: 53/38
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 50 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 52 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 44 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia