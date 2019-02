Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, series of storms arrive tomorrow

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Grab whatever you use to scrape ice from your windshield. Frost formed again last night but not quite as thick as yesterday morning. Temperatures stretch from the lower 30s in our valleys to middle 40s in San Francisco.Clouds increase today as tomorrow's storm closes in on us. You'll still need sunglasses and dress for temperatures below average, lower to upper 50s.Clouds continue to increase tonight. This keeps us from freezing tonight with lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s. If you live in the North Bay be ready for a stray shower or two. Some snow is even likely on the highest peaks on Lake County.Our storm arrives early tomorrow and spreads moderate showers with isolated thunderstorms & downpours across all neighborhoods during the morning. After looking at the newest data I increased the Storm Impact Scale to 2-Moderate. The coverage of showers tapers during the evening hours.Saturday features a partly sunny day with scattered showers and rainbows.Our second storm arrives Sunday and produces showers and isolated thunderstorms. This storm is weaker than Friday's but colder. Snow levels drop to 2,000 feet.Concord: 55/37Fremont: 54/39Oakland: 54/41Redwood City: 54/37San Francisco: 52/46San Jose: 57/41San Rafael: 52/42Santa Rosa: 53/38TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 50 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 52 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 37 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now