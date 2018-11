Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, series of storms begins tomorrow

Temperatures:

A blanket of thick fog covers the North Bay now through the morning commute. High clouds hover over other neighborhoods this morning. Dress for cooler conditions, lower 40s to lower 50s.Increasing high clouds take over our sky today. This keeps our highs nearly normal, lower to middle 60s. A few neighborhoods in our East Bay Valleys and South Bay reach the upper 60s. This afternoon will be our warmest this week.The clouds thicken tonight with sprinkles possible near the Coast and North Bay. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s.Light to Moderate rain moves south into the North Bay during the morning commute tomorrow. The steady rain exits the South Bay during the evening commute. The storm ranks 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale Expect scattered showers with lighter amounts of rain Wednesday. This storm also ranks 1-Light.Moderate rain with heavier showers and a chance of thunderstorms Thursday. This storm ranks 2-moderate thanks to greater amounts of rain and gusty breezes.Concord: 65/48Fremont: 66/50Oakland: 65/52Redwood City: 66/49San Francisco: 65/53San Jose: 67/48San Rafael: 65/49Santa Rosa: 66/45Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now TODAY: Increasing CloudsHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, DrizzleLows: 48 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Foggy then Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Gathering High CloudsHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Sunny then Partly SunnyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 Degrees