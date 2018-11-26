Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, series of storms begins tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A blanket of thick fog covers the North Bay now through the morning commute. High clouds hover over other neighborhoods this morning. Dress for cooler conditions, lower 40s to lower 50s.
Increasing high clouds take over our sky today. This keeps our highs nearly normal, lower to middle 60s. A few neighborhoods in our East Bay Valleys and South Bay reach the upper 60s. This afternoon will be our warmest this week.
The clouds thicken tonight with sprinkles possible near the Coast and North Bay. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Tuesday -- Thursday:
Light to Moderate rain moves south into the North Bay during the morning commute tomorrow. The steady rain exits the South Bay during the evening commute. The storm ranks 1-Light on our exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
Expect scattered showers with lighter amounts of rain Wednesday. This storm also ranks 1-Light.
Moderate rain with heavier showers and a chance of thunderstorms Thursday. This storm ranks 2-moderate thanks to greater amounts of rain and gusty breezes.
Temperatures:
Concord: 65/48
Fremont: 66/50
Oakland: 65/52
Redwood City: 66/49
San Francisco: 65/53
San Jose: 67/48
San Rafael: 65/49
Santa Rosa: 66/45
Coast:
TODAY: Increasing Clouds
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: 48 - 55 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Becoming Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Foggy then Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Gathering High Clouds
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny then Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
