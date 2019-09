AccuWeather Forecast: Dry today, showers possible tonight and tomorrow

Temperatures:

High clouds, cooler conditions and dry weather to begin our Tuesday. Temperatures are up to 16 degrees cooler than yesterday morning and without the humidity. Dress for lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.A mostly sunny day unfolds with highs below average, middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland. Breezes get aggressive once in a while.Clouds and humidity increase tonight with a chance of isolated showers across the North Bay. Lows moderate into the middle 50s to lower 60s.Another cold front provides a chance of scattered light showers and cooler breezes. Highs fall back into 60s and 70s. Right now the rainfall coverage is too small for a Storm Impact Scale and amounts stay below a tenth of an inch.Concord: 79/63Fremont: 76/61Oakland: 75/61Redwood City: 76/60San Francisco: 70/58San Jose: 77/59San Rafael: 76/58Santa Rosa: 79/57TODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowerLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 74 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 79 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 74 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 76 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now