AccuWeather Forecast: Dry today, showers possible tonight and tomorrow

High clouds, cooler conditions and dry weather to begin our Tuesday. Temperatures are up to 16 degrees cooler than yesterday morning and without the humidity. Dress for lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A mostly sunny day unfolds with highs below average, middle 60s at the Coast to lower 80s Inland. Breezes get aggressive once in a while.

Clouds and humidity increase tonight with a chance of isolated showers across the North Bay. Lows moderate into the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday:
Another cold front provides a chance of scattered light showers and cooler breezes. Highs fall back into 60s and 70s. Right now the rainfall coverage is too small for a Storm Impact Scale and amounts stay below a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures:
Concord: 79/63
Fremont: 76/61
Oakland: 75/61
Redwood City: 76/60
San Francisco: 70/58
San Jose: 77/59
San Rafael: 76/58
Santa Rosa: 79/57

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 79 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 74 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 76 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees

