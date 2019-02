Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, tracking more rain

Updated 35 minutes ago

We begin this morning mainly dry and cooler. Dress for temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. An area or two may experience drizzle to a random shower during the morning commute.A mix of clouds and sun take over after the morning commute ends. Cooler highs fail to reach average levels this afternoon, middle to upper 50s.Clouds and stars share our sky tonight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.Our sky remains mostly cloudy and dry most of the day. Late in the evening a storm approaches from the southwest and rains on us overnight and into Saturday. The storm ranks a 1-Light.Concord: 58/43Fremont: 58/43Oakland: 58/44Redwood City: 57/42San Francisco: 55/44San Jose: 59/44San Rafael: 56/41Santa Rosa: 57/38TODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 42 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 42 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 42 - 46 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now