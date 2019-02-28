Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, tracking more rain

We begin this morning mainly dry and cooler. Dress for temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. An area or two may experience drizzle to a random shower during the morning commute.
A mix of clouds and sun take over after the morning commute ends. Cooler highs fail to reach average levels this afternoon, middle to upper 50s.
Clouds and stars share our sky tonight with lows in the lower to middle 40s.
FRIDAY:
Our sky remains mostly cloudy and dry most of the day. Late in the evening a storm approaches from the southwest and rains on us overnight and into Saturday. The storm ranks a 1-Light.
Temperatures:
Concord: 58/43
Fremont: 58/43
Oakland: 58/44
Redwood City: 57/42
San Francisco: 55/44
San Jose: 59/44
San Rafael: 56/41
Santa Rosa: 57/38
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
