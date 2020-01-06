Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, wet tomorrow

Welcome Back!
We begin today clear and crisp with temperatures up to 11 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Dress for frost temperatures in our deepest valleys to lower 40s around San Francisco.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco's Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Enjoy a day of total sunshine with highs in the middle 50s along the Coast and upper 50s to lower 50s for Bay and Inland areas.

A few passing high clouds tonight, otherwise expect plenty of stars and almost as cool lows. I'll be watching Tule Fog in the Central Valley. Steering currents could direct west toward us. Tomorrow morning begins in the middle 30s to middle 40s. .

Tuesday and Beyond:
Keep the umbrella nearby this week. I'm tracking two storms that rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The first arrives tomorrow evening and lingers through Wednesday morning. The other storm is slated for Saturday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/37
Fremont: 58/38
Oakland: 59/41
Redwood City: 57/39
San Francisco: 57/43
San Jose: 59/39
San Rafael: 58/39
Santa Rosa: 58/36

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 39 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 6 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 38 - 42 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects due in court for death of man in Oakland laptop theft
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
SJ church receives nearly $14k in donations after theft
Notre Dame Cathedral is not saved yet
10-year-old SF boy fractures back in ski crash
American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed
Show More
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Kidman, Urban donate $500k to fight Australian wildfires
Russell Crowe absent from Golden Globes as Australian fires rage
Vikings beat Saints 26-20
Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes highest-grossing film directed by a woman
More TOP STORIES News