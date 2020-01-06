AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, wet tomorrow

Welcome Back!
We begin today clear and crisp with temperatures up to 11 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Dress for frost temperatures in our deepest valleys to lower 40s around San Francisco.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco's Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Enjoy a day of total sunshine with highs in the middle 50s along the Coast and upper 50s to lower 50s for Bay and Inland areas.
A few passing high clouds tonight, otherwise expect plenty of stars and almost as cool lows. I'll be watching Tule Fog in the Central Valley. Steering currents could direct west toward us. Tomorrow morning begins in the middle 30s to middle 40s. .
Tuesday and Beyond:
Keep the umbrella nearby this week. I'm tracking two storms that rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The first arrives tomorrow evening and lingers through Wednesday morning. The other storm is slated for Saturday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 61/37
Fremont: 58/38
Oakland: 59/41
Redwood City: 57/39
San Francisco: 57/43
San Jose: 59/39
San Rafael: 58/39
Santa Rosa: 58/36
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 44 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 39 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 6 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 38 - 42 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, wet tomorrow
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More