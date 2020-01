AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, wet tomorrow

Temperatures:

Welcome Back!We begin today clear and crisp with temperatures up to 11 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Dress for frost temperatures in our deepest valleys to lower 40s around San Francisco.Enjoy a day of total sunshine with highs in the middle 50s along the Coast and upper 50s to lower 50s for Bay and Inland areas.A few passing high clouds tonight, otherwise expect plenty of stars and almost as cool lows. I'll be watching Tule Fog in the Central Valley. Steering currents could direct west toward us. Tomorrow morning begins in the middle 30s to middle 40s. .Keep the umbrella nearby this week. I'm tracking two storms that rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . The first arrives tomorrow evening and lingers through Wednesday morning. The other storm is slated for Saturday.Concord: 61/37Fremont: 58/38Oakland: 59/41Redwood City: 57/39San Francisco: 57/43San Jose: 59/39San Rafael: 58/39Santa Rosa: 58/36TODAY: SunnyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 40 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 35 - 39 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 37 - 42 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 58 - 6 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 38 - 42 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Clear SkyLows: 37 - 42 Degrees