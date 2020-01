AccuWeather forecast: Dry, touch of spring remainder of week

Temperatures:

Cooler conditions settled our neighborhoods last night. Temperatures during our morning commute stretch from the upper 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco. Clouds fill parts of our sky with fog filling some of our valleys.High clouds, sunshine and slightly milder temperatures take control of our afternoon weather. Highs reach 60 degrees in San Francisco to 65 degrees Inland.High clouds continue tonight with patchy fog developing under them. Temperatures dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s.Our warming trend continues under a partly cloudy sky tomorrow.A slight offshore breeze brings us a touch of spring warmth. Don't be surprised if your Bay or Inland neighborhood reaches 70 degrees Friday and Saturday.Super Bowl Sunday experiences a breezy but dry transition to average winter high temperatures.Concord: 64/46Fremont: 62/46Oakland: 61/48Redwood City: 62/45San Francisco: 60/50San Jose: 64/47San Rafael: 64/50Santa Rosa: 65/47TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FoggyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 48 Degrees