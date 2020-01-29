AccuWeather forecast: Dry, touch of spring remainder of week

Cooler conditions settled our neighborhoods last night. Temperatures during our morning commute stretch from the upper 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco. Clouds fill parts of our sky with fog filling some of our valleys.
High clouds, sunshine and slightly milder temperatures take control of our afternoon weather. Highs reach 60 degrees in San Francisco to 65 degrees Inland.
High clouds continue tonight with patchy fog developing under them. Temperatures dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday and Beyond:
Our warming trend continues under a partly cloudy sky tomorrow.
A slight offshore breeze brings us a touch of spring warmth. Don't be surprised if your Bay or Inland neighborhood reaches 70 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Super Bowl Sunday experiences a breezy but dry transition to average winter high temperatures.
Temperatures:
Concord: 64/46
Fremont: 62/46
Oakland: 61/48
Redwood City: 62/45
San Francisco: 60/50
San Jose: 64/47
San Rafael: 64/50
Santa Rosa: 65/47
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Foggy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
