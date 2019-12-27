AccuWeather forecast: Dry until Sunday

Dry, clear and much cooler this morning. Lows dip into the upper 20s to middle 40s during the commute.
Partly cloudy and seasonal high temperatures today, middle to upper 50s.
Starry skies early tonight with a few patches of fog forming during the morning. Chilly again with lows dipping into the lower 30s to middle 40s.
Friday and Beyond:
Saturday's weather acts a lot like what you experience today. Expect a partly cloudy and dry day with highs in the middle to upper 50s.
Clouds increase Sunday morning as our next system approaches. Initially drizzle to light rain develops during the morning with steadier rain during the afternoon and evening hours. This storm lingers as some of us head back to work Monday morning. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 56/36
Fremont: 56/36
Oakland: 56/39
Redwood City: 56/39
San Francisco: 56/42
San Jose: 57/38
San Rafael: 59/39
Santa Rosa: 59/33
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 42 - 45 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear Sky
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
