AccuWeather forecast: Drying trend

Today begins a drying trend across the Bay Area. There is a chance of a few isolated showers, but otherwise, high pressure will be building into the West Coast today.Skies will be sunny this afternoon with high temps reaching near 60 degrees in our warmest inland valleys. New Year's Eve will be dry as well and not too chilly for revelers with lows mostly in the 40s to usher in 2020.Santa Rosa 61San Francisco 57Oakland 57San Jose 59Concord 60Today: Sunny skiesHighs: In the upper 50sLows: In the mid 40sToday: Sunny skiesHighs: In the upper 50sLows: In the mid 40sToday: Sunny skiesHighs: In the upper 50sLows: In the 30s & 40sToday: Sunny skiesHighs: In the upper 50sLows: Near 40Today: Sunny skiesHighs: In the upper 50sLows: In the mid 40sDry conditions will take us into the New Year with a few passing clouds. There could be a North Bay shower by the end of the week.