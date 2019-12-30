Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Drying trend

Today begins a drying trend across the Bay Area. There is a chance of a few isolated showers, but otherwise, high pressure will be building into the West Coast today.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Skies will be sunny this afternoon with high temps reaching near 60 degrees in our warmest inland valleys. New Year's Eve will be dry as well and not too chilly for revelers with lows mostly in the 40s to usher in 2020.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
San Francisco 57
Oakland 57
San Jose 59
Concord 60

Coast:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the mid 40s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the mid 40s

North Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the 30s & 40s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: Near 40

South Bay:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the mid 40s

Rest of the week:
Dry conditions will take us into the New Year with a few passing clouds. There could be a North Bay shower by the end of the week.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

