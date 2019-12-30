Today begins a drying trend across the Bay Area. There is a chance of a few isolated showers, but otherwise, high pressure will be building into the West Coast today.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Skies will be sunny this afternoon with high temps reaching near 60 degrees in our warmest inland valleys. New Year's Eve will be dry as well and not too chilly for revelers with lows mostly in the 40s to usher in 2020.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
San Francisco 57
Oakland 57
San Jose 59
Concord 60
Coast:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the mid 40s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the mid 40s
North Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the 30s & 40s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: Near 40
South Bay:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the upper 50s
Lows: In the mid 40s
Rest of the week:
Dry conditions will take us into the New Year with a few passing clouds. There could be a North Bay shower by the end of the week.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: Drying trend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More