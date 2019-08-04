Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Early morning fog, mostly sunny skies ahead

Sunday will start with some morning fog along the coast and part of the bay. Mostly sunny by midday except only partial clearing along the coast.

HIGHS: 62-94.




VIDEO: Weather Reporter Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Still hot inland for the rest of the weekend, but there's a cooling trend for early next week. By Thursday temps averaging slightly below normal.

Looking ahead to Monday:
Slightly cooler temps.
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Low 90s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 61/91
Fremont: 59/80
Redwood City: 59/82
San Francisco: 56/68
San Jose: 59/84

Coast:
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies.

Highs: In the mid 60s.

East Bay:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the 70s to near 80.

East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: Near 60.
TOMORROW: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: In the mid 90s.

North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Patchy am fog, then sunny.
Highs: In the 80s to near 90 far north.

Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
TOMORROW: Morning clouds, then a sunny afternoon.
HIGHS: In the mid 70s to low 80s.

South Bay:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies, warm temps.
Highs: In the mid 80s to low 90s.

