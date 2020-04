AccuWeather forecast: Early week spring warmth, showers possible this weekend

Temperatures:

A mostly cloudy sky waits outside this morning. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s.Clouds return to the Coast by mid-morning, much faster than during the weekend. The extra and stronger sunshine pushes our temperatures up the scale, even slightly warmer than average. Expect lower to middle 60s for the Coast and San Francisco, middle to upper 60s around the Bay and lower to middle 70s Inland.An offshore breeze develops tonight and keeps us clear of clouds. Shelter areas from the breezes cool into the middle to upper 40s with breezy areas stay in the 50s.Our warm spell climaxes tomorrow and Wednesday with high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average.A dry cold front takes at least 5 to 10 degrees of warmth away starting Thursday.Even cooler weather this weekend with more clouds and a chance of showers.Concord: 74/48Fremont: 69/46Oakland: 68/49Redwood City: 67/45San Francisco: 65/50San Jose: 72/48San Rafael: 71/48Santa Rosa: 76/47TODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 71 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 67 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 72 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 65 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Becoming SunnyHighs: 70 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 50 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now