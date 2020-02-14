Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Early week spring warmth, showers possible this weekend

A mostly cloudy sky waits outside this morning. Lows dip into the middle 40s to middle 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Clouds return to the Coast by mid-morning, much faster than during the weekend. The extra and stronger sunshine pushes our temperatures up the scale, even slightly warmer than average. Expect lower to middle 60s for the Coast and San Francisco, middle to upper 60s around the Bay and lower to middle 70s Inland.

An offshore breeze develops tonight and keeps us clear of clouds. Shelter areas from the breezes cool into the middle to upper 40s with breezy areas stay in the 50s.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Our warm spell climaxes tomorrow and Wednesday with high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average.

A dry cold front takes at least 5 to 10 degrees of warmth away starting Thursday.

Even cooler weather this weekend with more clouds and a chance of showers.

Temperatures:
Concord: 74/48
Fremont: 69/46
Oakland: 68/49
Redwood City: 67/45
San Francisco: 65/50
San Jose: 72/48
San Rafael: 71/48
Santa Rosa: 76/47

Coast:
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 71 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 67 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 72 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 65 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Becoming Sunny
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

