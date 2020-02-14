AccuWeather forecast: Entire week of summer warmth

Good Morning!
We begin today with increasing low clouds spilling into the Bay from the Ocean. Temperatures range from the low 50s to low 60s.
Clouds return to the Coast this morning as a large summer spread develops this afternoon. Coast stays cool in the lower to middle 60s. Breezes keep the Bay in lower 70s to middle 80s. The North and South Bays warm into the middle 80s to near 90 with Inland East Bay neighborhoods reaching the upper 80s to middle 90s. Get used to this.
Clouds return to same areas tonight with cool lows in the 50s. Slightly milder temperatures take over northern Contra Costa County along with our hills and mountains.
Lots of microclimates this week.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Our pattern holds steady through Thursday.
Expect even warmer afternoons Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures:
Concord 92/58
Fremont 83/58
Oakland 74/57
Redwood City 83/58
San Francisco 67/55
San Jose 88/59
San Rafael 84/55
Santa Rosa 90/54
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 61 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 84 - 90 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 72 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Low Clouds
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 86 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 73 - 83 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
