AccuWeather forecast: Entire week of summer warmth

Good Morning!We begin today with increasing low clouds spilling into the Bay from the Ocean. Temperatures range from the low 50s to low 60s.Clouds return to the Coast this morning as a large summer spread develops this afternoon. Coast stays cool in the lower to middle 60s. Breezes keep the Bay in lower 70s to middle 80s. The North and South Bays warm into the middle 80s to near 90 with Inland East Bay neighborhoods reaching the upper 80s to middle 90s. Get used to this.Clouds return to same areas tonight with cool lows in the 50s. Slightly milder temperatures take over northern Contra Costa County along with our hills and mountains.Lots of microclimates this week.Our pattern holds steady through Thursday.Expect even warmer afternoons Friday and Saturday.Concord 92/58Fremont 83/58Oakland 74/57Redwood City 83/58San Francisco 67/55San Jose 88/59San Rafael 84/55Santa Rosa 90/54TODAY: Partly Cloudy & BreezyHighs: 61 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Low Clouds & FogLows: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 84 - 90 Degrees (south to north)TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 53 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 72 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: Low CloudsLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 86 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 73 - 83 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 85 - 90 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now