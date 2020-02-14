Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Entire week of summer warmth

Good Morning!
We begin today with increasing low clouds spilling into the Bay from the Ocean. Temperatures range from the low 50s to low 60s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Clouds return to the Coast this morning as a large summer spread develops this afternoon. Coast stays cool in the lower to middle 60s. Breezes keep the Bay in lower 70s to middle 80s. The North and South Bays warm into the middle 80s to near 90 with Inland East Bay neighborhoods reaching the upper 80s to middle 90s. Get used to this.

Clouds return to same areas tonight with cool lows in the 50s. Slightly milder temperatures take over northern Contra Costa County along with our hills and mountains.

Lots of microclimates this week.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Our pattern holds steady through Thursday.

Expect even warmer afternoons Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures:
Concord 92/58
Fremont 83/58
Oakland 74/57
Redwood City 83/58
San Francisco 67/55
San Jose 88/59
San Rafael 84/55
Santa Rosa 90/54

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: 61 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 84 - 90 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 53 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 72 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Low Clouds
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 86 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 73 - 83 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 85 - 90 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
Police investigate after woman accused of driving through Santa Rosa protest
Coronavirus live updates: Virus cases surge in US, India, but slow in China, Korea
19-year-old shot, killed by Milpitas police after stabbing, officials investigate
Largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO
Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at NASCAR race
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Show More
Father's Day 2020 reimagined in Bay Area
Building a Better Bay Area: Open for Business Week
Pirated editions of John Bolton memoir have appeared online
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Protesters rally to disband SF police
More TOP STORIES News