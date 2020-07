AccuWeather forecast: Expect 90s inland, partly cloudy skies near coast

Temperatures:

Morning low clouds and patchy drizzle start off our Sunday morning.Our well defined fog bank retreats to the coast for partly cloudy skies at our beaches with high in the low to mid 60s.Warmth returns elsewhere around the bay with highs in the low to mid 90s far inland.Once again breezy south west winds will keep the North Bay on the mild side while the rest of the bay warms through the 70s & 80s.A similar pattern starts the work week off, but Wednesday more significant cooling arrives.Warmer weather arrives Thursday as a ridge to of high pressure to the south builds northward later in the week and weekend.Santa Rosa 81Concord 91San Francisco 67Oakland 74San Jose 83Today: Partly cloudy & breezyHighs: 65-69Tonight: Mostly CloudyLows: In the mid 50sToday: Clouds to sunHighs: In the mid to upper 70sTonight: Partly cloudy skiesLows: In the upper 50sToday: Sunny & warmHighs: 89-94Tonight: ClearLows: In the upper 50s.Today: Cloudy AM, then sunnyHighs: 77-83Tonight: Partly cloudyLows: 51-56Today: Sunny & breezyHighs: 77-83Tonight: Becoming cloudyLows: In the upper 50sToday: Sunny skiesHighs: In the lower 80s.Tonight: Patchy cloudsLows: 56-59Morning clouds, then sunny. Highs: 64-92.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now