AccuWeather forecast: Expect 90s inland, partly cloudy skies near coast

Morning low clouds and patchy drizzle start off our Sunday morning.
Our well defined fog bank retreats to the coast for partly cloudy skies at our beaches with high in the low to mid 60s.
Warmth returns elsewhere around the bay with highs in the low to mid 90s far inland.
Once again breezy south west winds will keep the North Bay on the mild side while the rest of the bay warms through the 70s & 80s.
A similar pattern starts the work week off, but Wednesday more significant cooling arrives.
Warmer weather arrives Thursday as a ridge to of high pressure to the south builds northward later in the week and weekend.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 81
Concord 91
San Francisco 67
Oakland 74
San Jose 83
Coast:
Today: Partly cloudy & breezy
Highs: 65-69
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: In the mid 50s
East Bay:
Today: Clouds to sun
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Lows: In the upper 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny & warm
Highs: 89-94
Tonight: Clear
Lows: In the upper 50s.
North Bay :
Today: Cloudy AM, then sunny
Highs: 77-83
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: 51-56
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: 77-83
Tonight: Becoming cloudy
Lows: In the upper 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the lower 80s.
Tonight: Patchy clouds
Lows: 56-59
Monday:
Morning clouds, then sunny. Highs: 64-92.
