Accuweather Forecast: Expect heavy rain, powerful wind gusts

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight will be very stormy, with periods of heavy rain and powerful wind gusts.



VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

This storm ranks 3 on the Storm Impact Scale and will produce localized flooding along with the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

It will be wet and windy as well on Thursday, but the wind and rain will be a bit less intense than they were on Wednesday.

TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

Thursday's storm ranks 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. Showers may linger into early Friday, but partial clearing is expected by late Friday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: 3 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday
FLOOD WATCH: 4 p.m. Today - 7 a.m. Thursday
WIND ADVISORY: 1 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday
HIGH WIND WARNING (above 1000'): 1 p.m. Today - 3 a.m. Thursday

RELATED: How meteorologists calculate ABC7 Storm Impact Scale

Temperatures:
Concord 57
Oakland 59
Redwood City 58
San Francisco 58
San Jose 59
Santa Rosa 58

Coast:
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Wet & Gusty
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Raniy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Wet & Gusty
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Wet & Gusty
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Wet & Gusty
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Wet & Gusty
Highs: Upper 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Windy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Wet & Gusty
Highs: Near 60

Looking ahead to Friday:
Mostly Cloudy/Showers Likely
Highs: Upper 50s


