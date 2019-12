AccuWeather forecast: Expect heavy rain, winds to pick-up, and flash flood watch for North Bay

Temperatures:

Rain spreads tonight and will be heavy at times and the winds will continue to increase. A Flash Flood Watch is up for the north bay and that includes the burn scar areas where downpours could lead to flash flooding. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all the of Bay Area. Gusts up to 50 miles an hour has the potential to cause damage. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.Get ready for a 2-Moderate Storm on our Storm Impact Scale . The steady rain moves into the North Bay this afternoon and spreads south this evening. Embedded heavier showers and thunderstorms with downpours are likely. Travel quickly becomes more dangerous. FLASH FLOOD WATCH : Kincade Burn Scar 1:36 p.m. Today - 4 a.m. Tomorrow WIND ADVISORY : 10 a.m. Today - 7a.m. TomorrowAnother round of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms rolls through our Saturday. This round also ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.Scattered showers linger Sunday morning with afternoon drying. Initially, the storm ranks a 1-Light with no need for a Storm Impact Scale later.Concord 62Oakland 60Redwood City 62San Francisco 60San Jose 62Santa Rosa 60Tonight: Strong Winds, Brief DownpoursLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Heavy Rain at Times & GustyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Wet & WindyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Gusty & RainyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Wet & WindyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Rainy, WindyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Rain, Heavy at Times & Strong WindsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Downpours at Times & GustyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sTonight: Wet with Gusty WindsLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Windy with Heavy Rain at TimesHighs: Low 60sTonight: Wet & WindyLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Gusty & RainyHighs: Low 60sThe second wave of heavy rain and gusty winds arrives Saturday. There is a chance of thunderstorms with hail.Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now