AccuWeather forecast: Expect heavy rain, winds to pick-up, and flash flood watch for North Bay

Rain spreads tonight and will be heavy at times and the winds will continue to increase. A Flash Flood Watch is up for the north bay and that includes the burn scar areas where downpours could lead to flash flooding. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all the of Bay Area. Gusts up to 50 miles an hour has the potential to cause damage. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.
Get ready for a 2-Moderate Storm on our Storm Impact Scale. The steady rain moves into the North Bay this afternoon and spreads south this evening. Embedded heavier showers and thunderstorms with downpours are likely. Travel quickly becomes more dangerous.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kincade Burn Scar 1:36 p.m. Today - 4 a.m. Tomorrow
WIND ADVISORY: 10 a.m. Today - 7a.m. Tomorrow
Weekend:
Another round of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms rolls through our Saturday. This round also ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.
Scattered showers linger Sunday morning with afternoon drying. Initially, the storm ranks a 1-Light with no need for a Storm Impact Scale later.
Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 60
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Tonight: Strong Winds, Brief Downpours
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Heavy Rain at Times & Gusty
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Wet & Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Gusty & Rainy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Wet & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy, Windy
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rain, Heavy at Times & Strong Winds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Downpours at Times & Gusty
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Wet with Gusty Winds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Windy with Heavy Rain at Times
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Wet & Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Gusty & Rainy
Highs: Low 60s
The second wave of heavy rain and gusty winds arrives Saturday. There is a chance of thunderstorms with hail.
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
