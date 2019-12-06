Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Expect heavy rain, winds to pick-up, and flash flood watch for North Bay

Rain spreads tonight and will be heavy at times and the winds will continue to increase. A Flash Flood Watch is up for the north bay and that includes the burn scar areas where downpours could lead to flash flooding. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all the of Bay Area. Gusts up to 50 miles an hour has the potential to cause damage. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Get ready for a 2-Moderate Storm on our Storm Impact Scale. The steady rain moves into the North Bay this afternoon and spreads south this evening. Embedded heavier showers and thunderstorms with downpours are likely. Travel quickly becomes more dangerous.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kincade Burn Scar 1:36 p.m. Today - 4 a.m. Tomorrow
WIND ADVISORY: 10 a.m. Today - 7a.m. Tomorrow

Weekend:
Another round of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms rolls through our Saturday. This round also ranks a 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.
Scattered showers linger Sunday morning with afternoon drying. Initially, the storm ranks a 1-Light with no need for a Storm Impact Scale later.

Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 60
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 62
Santa Rosa 60

Coast:
Tonight: Strong Winds, Brief Downpours
Lows: Mid 50s

Tomorrow: Heavy Rain at Times & Gusty
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Wet & Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Gusty & Rainy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Wet & Windy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy, Windy
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Rain, Heavy at Times & Strong Winds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Downpours at Times & Gusty
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Wet with Gusty Winds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Windy with Heavy Rain at Times
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Wet & Windy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Gusty & Rainy
Highs: Low 60s

The second wave of heavy rain and gusty winds arrives Saturday. There is a chance of thunderstorms with hail.
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tahoe travel 'highly discouraged' this weekend due to winter storm
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter
Bay Area residents keep eyes to the sky as storm approaches
PAC-12 fans ready for Friday's rainy championship game
Upcoming changes to Bay Area public transit
Musk did not defame cave rescuer in 'pedo guy' tweet, LA jury finds
Show More
Police: Report of shooter on San Jose High campus is unfounded
Officials tell residents in Kincade Fire Zone to prepare for possible flooding
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
WATCH IN 60: Viral kids meet Lizzo, SantaCon, offices at Westfield Centre
Students behind the viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
More TOP STORIES News