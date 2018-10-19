AccuWeather Forecast: Fall warmth continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Fog will fill back in near the coast Friday night so expect it Saturday morning.
The fall warmth will continue tomorrow under sunny skies for most areas but, some fog will linger at the beaches.
Temperatures:
Concord 84
Oakland 74
Redwood City 78
San Francisco 71
San Jose 81
Santa Rosa 81
Coast
Tonight: Fog Expands
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Fog
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog Late
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Weekend:
It will turn a little cooler on Sunday with fog along the coast and breezy conditions but, it will be sunny everywhere else.
Highs: Low 60s to Low 80s
