AccuWeather Forecast: Faster sunshine, still cool today

Today's Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking ahead to Thursday:

We begin today cloudy, mainly dry and slightly warmer. Temperatures during our commute linger in the upper 50s to middle 60s.Grab the sunglasses before leaving this morning. We will see more sunshine with an earlier break from the clouds. This helps highs warm several degrees Inland while the Bay and Coast feel similar to yesterday.Our sky becomes clouds tonight and slightly cooler tonight with a bit more drizzle, especially as you near the Coast.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 79/58Fremont: 74/57Oakland: 69/58Redwood City: 74/57San Francisco: 64/54San Jose: 76/58San Rafael: 73/56Santa Rosa: 78/53TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy & DrizzleLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 69 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 67 - 74 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy DrizzleLows: 54 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 54 - 59 DegreesOur pattern remains consistent for one more day.A minor warming trend begins Friday for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods.