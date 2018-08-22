WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Faster sunshine, still cool today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We begin today cloudy, mainly dry and slightly warmer. Temperatures during our commute linger in the upper 50s to middle 60s.




Grab the sunglasses before leaving this morning. We will see more sunshine with an earlier break from the clouds. This helps highs warm several degrees Inland while the Bay and Coast feel similar to yesterday.

Our sky becomes clouds tonight and slightly cooler tonight with a bit more drizzle, especially as you near the Coast.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 79/58
Fremont: 74/57
Oakland: 69/58
Redwood City: 74/57
San Francisco: 64/54
San Jose: 76/58
San Rafael: 73/56
Santa Rosa: 78/53

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy & Drizzle
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 67 - 74 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Drizzle
Lows: 54 - 58 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Our pattern remains consistent for one more day.
A minor warming trend begins Friday for our Bay and Inland neighborhoods.

